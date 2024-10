Two Israelis were wounded in a shooting operation near the Neot Kikar settlement, south of the Dead Sea area, near the border with Jordan, Israeli media reported on Friday.

The Israeli occupation military said it killed two shooters who crossed from Jordan and opened fire, adding there are ongoing searching for a third who is still at large.

The Israeli news website Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the shooters that carried out the operations were wearing military uniforms.

MNA