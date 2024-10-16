Iran FM, Jordan King hold talks on important regional issues

In this meeting, Araghchi and Abdullah II exchanged views on the most important regional issues and developments.

Araghchi also met his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman on Wednesday where he stressed that collective action is required to stop the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region.

Araghchi is visiting Jordan as part of a diplomatic push to end Israeli crimes in the region, which has also taken him to Lebanon, Syria and Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman.

In talks with regional authorities, the top Iranian diplomat conveyed his country’s message that it is working towards establishment of peace in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon while being fully ready for a "war situation."

Israel launched its brutal war on Gaza on October 7 last year after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 42,344 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 99,013 others, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The regime has also escalated its deadly attacks against Lebanon after launching a genocidal war on Gaza.

Over the past weeks, the attacks have been mostly focused on Beirut, where the regime assassinated Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, during intense airstrikes against the capital in late September.

