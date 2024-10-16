Tehran warns against any new Israeli adventurism

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Jean-Noël Barrot, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Tuesday night.

The Iranian and French top diplomats discussed and exchanged views on regional issues.

In this meeting, Araghchi stressed the need to end the attacks of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and warned against any new adventure of the Zionist regime in the region.

Araghchi also called for removing the obstacles created by the Zionist regime and sending international humanitarian aid to the refugees.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Araghchi warned about the consequences of any possible unwise measures by the regime.

Araghchi said, " The responsibility for the consequences of the spread of insecurity in the region lies with the regime and its main supporter, the United States."

MNA/