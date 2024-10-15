Op. after martyrdom of Nasrallah, Nilforoushan unprecedented

Speaking during a funeral procession of General Nilforoushan in Tehran on Tuesday, IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Naeini emphasized said that after the martyrdom of former Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, General Nilforoushan and the Resistance commanders, the Lebanese Front and Hezbollah Resistance have become stronger and the operations carried out by the Resistance Front have been ‘unprecedented’.

“It is clear that the heinous crimes committed by the criminal Zionist regime in martyring the innocent women, children and journalists and targeting hospitals and pharmaceutical centers are strongly condemned and these crimes will not benefit the Zionist regime,” he said.

“As we have witnessed, the Lebanese Front and Hezbollah Resistance have become stronger after the martyrdom of former Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, martyr General Nilforoushan and the Resistance commanders," the spokesman underlined.

The funeral for Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was martyred in the Zionist regime terrorist attack in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, was held in Tehran's Imam Hossein (AS) square on Tuesday morning.

Nilforoushan was martyred during intense Israeli airstrikes against Dahiyeh that also led to the martyrdom of the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

