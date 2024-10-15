Iran gain easy win over Qatar at 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The Iranian national men's football team took on Qatari national team in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday evening in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and beat the Qatari rival 4-1.

Sardar Azmoon scored the first two goals for Iran and Mohebi scored the other two goals.

The comfortable victory was achieved despite the fact that it was the Qatari side took the lead and scored the first goal of the match in the first half.

With the win over Qatar, Iran are now leading their Group A of the competition with 10 points, followed by Uzbekistan, and UAE.

