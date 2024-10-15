Iran, Zimbabwe parl. speakers stress parliamentary coop.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe Jacob Francis Mudenda met and talked with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on the sidelines of the IPU Assembly session in Geneva.

Referring to the long-standing relations between Iran and Zimbabwe and the fact that both countries have a history of fighting oppression in their countries, Ghalibaf stated that parliamentary cooperation between the two countries can become the basis for the development of relations between the governments.

Regarding the current potential and capabilities in the knowledge-based field with a priority on health and medical issues, he noted that to deal with the illegal and oppressive sanctions against Iran and Zimbabwe, the two countries can work on the banking problems through close cooperation and using a barter mechanism.

While appreciating Zimbabwe for its support to Palestine and Lebanon, Ghalibaf said that in relations with the critical situation in the region especially Gaza and Lebanon, the governments, parliaments, and nations must make more efforts to stand against the crimes of the Zionist regime and use all international capacities to establish a lasting ceasefire.

The parliament speaker noted that Iran will support any decision made by the government and people of Lebanon and the Resistance Front in this country.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe said for his part that both countries can develop parliamentary relations and the Zimbabwean parliament will do the same.

He pointed out that today Zimbabwe and Iran are facing common challenges that are illegal and against international standards, adding that the two countries have good economic and commercial relations and Zimbabwe can host Iranian investors, especially in the field of medicine, due to Iran's ability to produce medicine.

