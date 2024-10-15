Gen. Ghaani welcomes martyr Nilforoushan's body in Tehran

The body of General Abbas Nilforoushan arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning.

A number of Iranian statesmen and military officials attended a ceremony welcoming the martyred IRGC general at the Mehrabad International Airport.

Nilforoushan was martyred during intense Israeli airstrikes against Dahiyeh that also led to the martyrdom of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iran responded to the assassinations as well as the regime’s other atrocities against the Islamic Republic and other regional countries on October 1 by firing 200 ballistic missiles towards critical military and intelligence targets across the occupied Palestinian territories.

