General Ghaani to receive ‘Fath’ medal in coming days

Earlier on Sunday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has conferred the ‘Fath’ (Conquest) medal on Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division.
TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani to receive ‘Fath’ (Conquest) medal by Leader of the Islamic Revolution in coming days.
