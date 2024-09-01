IRGC arrests member of Jaish al-Adl terror group in SE Iran

The arrest took place in the Pishin District of the province’s Rask County, the Corps reported on Saturday.

It followed intelligence surveillance operation and prompt action by the forces of the Quds Headquarters of the IRGC’s Ground Force in the province, the report added.

Upon facing imminent arrest, the terrorist wounded himself with a self-inflicted gunshot, but was transferred to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment, it noted.

According to the report, the arrestee had in the past engaged in armed attack against the headquarters of the Basij volunteer force and the police station in Pishin.

In May, the Corps’ Ground Force captured primary sponsors of the terrorist group in Sistan and Baluchestan during two separate joint operations conducted by intelligence and security forces.

Jaish al-Adl is a notorious terrorist group with headquarters in Pakistan, and has been involved in numerous terror attacks against Iran.

The latest of the attacks took place in April, when at least five police officers were killed in an attack staged by members of the group in the province.

MNA/