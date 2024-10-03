Iranian security forces kill 3 Jaish ul-Adl terrorists in SE

The Iranian security forces dealt a blow to the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group after their recent acts of mischief in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan Province.

Last night, the security forces engaged in clashes with those terrorists for several hours, as a result of which three of them were killed and some other were also arrested.

Also in the operation, a large number of weapons and significant amounts of related ammunition were discovered and seized from the terrorists' bases.

The operation to chase and detain the Jaish ul-Adl terrorists came after they martyred several citizens and security forces.

MNA/6245312