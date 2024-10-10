No basis for discussing strategic stability with US

"Unless this line (of the anti-Russian policy being pursued by the United States and its allies) changes, no talks on strategic stability or extending the New START Treaty can be held, regardless of who becomes the next US president," the senior Russian diplomat told reporters, TASS reported.

On February 21, 2023, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was suspending its participation in New START but not withdrawing from the agreement.

He emphasized that before Russia could consider restarting work under the treaty it would need clarity on how the document takes account the arsenals of not only the United States but also of other NATO nuclear powers — Britain and France.

SD/