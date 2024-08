Iranian athletes secured a total of nine medals - five gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Athletes from 12 countries including Thailand, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, and Iran were participated in the sporting event.

The 2024 Asian Rowing Indoor Championships (ARICH) was held at Straits Quay Retail Marina, Penang, Malaysia from August 9-11.

