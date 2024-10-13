US main arms supplier to Israel in war against Gaza, Lebanon

As the most important political supporter and main supplier of weapons used by the Zionist regime in the Gaza genocide and the invasion of Lebanon, the United States is considered the regime's accomplice in committing the most severe international crimes, said Baghaei on Sunday.

The imposition of sanctions against the Islamic Republic to support the Zionist regime, while creating responsibility for the US administration, will lead to emboldening the occupying regime and the continuation of the killing of innocents and threatening peace and security in the region and the world, he said.

Describing Iran's missile response against the Zionist regime as legal and in accordance with international law to exercise the inherent right to legitimate defense, the official said the US action of imposing sanctions against several companies and ships that the US claims are involved in the transfer of Iranian oil products lacks any legal or logical basis and is considered it a kind of paying ransom to the rogue Israeli regime.

Since October 7 last year, Israel has been committing brutal crimes in Gaza and killed over 42,000 in the enclave.

The regime has also started carrying out daily attacks against Lebanon, and the Israeli forces assassinated the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah in September.

MNA/