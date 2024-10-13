Hezbollah continues to strike Israeli military sites

Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance combatants targeted Kiryat Shmona settlement with a barrage of rockets, said the movement in the statement no. 16 on Sunday.

Islamic Resistance forces fired massive rocket salvo targeting Tzurit Base, west of Karmiel, it said in the statement no. 17

Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance combatants targeted an Israeli gathering in Zar’it Barracks with a rocket barrage Hezbollah statement no. 18 said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime cited Israeli military as saying in a statement that some 25 soldiers were injured on Sunday in Lebanon, 2 of them seriously.

MNA