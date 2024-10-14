UK announces new sanctions against Iran: report

The UK government targeted Iranian individuals and entities with sanctions following the US and EU who made a similar move against Iran.

A response to Iran’s attack against Israel on 1 October, the package targets senior figures in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Iran’s Air Force and the IRGC Intelligence Organizations, the UK government official website reported.

The package will also designate Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB), which designs and manufactures parts that can be used in cruise missiles, as well as the Iranian Space Agency, which develops technologies that have applications in ballistic missile development.

Among the Iranian individuals sanctioned in the new package, which will subject them to a travel ban and asset freeze, are Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and a member of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammad-Hossein Dadras, Deputy Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.

