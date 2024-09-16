  1. Politics
US's Blinken to visit Egypt amid tensions

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Media sources reported that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay a visit to Egypt to discuss ceasefire agreement amid tensions in the region.

According to the report of Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Blinken is supposed to meet and consult with Abd al-Fattah al-Sisi, the president of Egypt, in order to present new proposals regarding the resumption of negotiations.

During their meeting, Blinken and al-Sisi will also discuss the proposals related to filling the gaps between the Zionist regime and Egypt in relation to the two central issues of Philadelphia and the Rafah crossing.

News sources also said that Blinken will discuss American guarantees for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the prisoner exchange deal.

