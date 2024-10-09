Kremlin rejects report of Trump phone calls with Putin

When asked by RBC if Putin and Trump had spoken on the phone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "No, that's not true," the RBC daily reported.

In his book "War", Woodward said Trump ordered an aide away from his office at his Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago in early 2024 so he could conduct a private phone call with Putin, according to The Washington Post's summary of the book.

The Post said on Wednesday the book does not describe what the two men discussed, and it quotes a Trump campaign official casting doubt on the supposed contact.

The book also cited an unnamed Trump aide as indicating that Trump may have spoken to Putin as many as seven times since Trump left the White House in 2021.

Trump’s campaign dismissed Woodward’s book and said the book's content was "made-up", the New York Times reported.

MNA/