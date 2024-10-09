  1. Politics
Oct 9, 2024, 7:56 AM

Iran says;

Israeli warmongering aimed at manipulating US elections

Israeli warmongering aimed at manipulating US elections

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei says that Israel's hast in creating a regional war is aimed at manipulating the upcoming US elections.

"The occupying regime's haste in dragging the whole region into an ever-expanding #war is primarily aimed at malignantly manipulating the US upcoming elections," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote on an X post.

Israeli warmongering aimed at manipulating US elections

"And the US's security agencies are falsely accusing Iran of trying to interfere in US's internal affairs! What an absurd twist of facts!"

Previously, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York has roundly rejected yet another allegation about Tehran's interference in the US elections, calling the claim baseless and lacking any credibility and legitimacy.

MNA/

News ID 222645

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News