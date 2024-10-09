Israeli warmongering aimed at manipulating US elections

"The occupying regime's haste in dragging the whole region into an ever-expanding #war is primarily aimed at malignantly manipulating the US upcoming elections," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote on an X post.

"And the US's security agencies are falsely accusing Iran of trying to interfere in US's internal affairs! What an absurd twist of facts!"

Previously, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York has roundly rejected yet another allegation about Tehran's interference in the US elections, calling the claim baseless and lacking any credibility and legitimacy.

MNA/