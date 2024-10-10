Israel seeking forced migration of West Bank residents

Meshaal added in an interview with an Arabic network on Wednesday night that nations will be freed only by sacrificing their lives.

The nature of the Zionist plot is to threaten the national security of Arab countries, he said, adding that the regime seeks to put the West Bank under severe pressure as Al-Aqsa Storm was launched against occupation and occupiers, ABNA24 reported.

He also talked about a truce but said there is no new information regarding the cessation of hostilities as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew from the July proposal. “Hamas tried to manage the ceasefire negotiations, but it was Netanyahu who brought it to a dead end”.

The Israeli enemy during its invasion of Gaza was tactically successful but suffered a lot of damage strategically, he added.

