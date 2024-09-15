Responding to potential war to cause large losses for Israel

The Lebanese Resistance movement’s Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks during an address in the country’s capital Beirut on Saturday.

"We have no intention of going to war as we consider that this would not be useful,” he said, according to PressTV.

"However, if Israel does unleash a war, we will face up to it,” Qassem added.

Hezbollah’s reprisal would also displace “hundreds of thousands” in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Resistance official, meanwhile, noted.

The regime has been conducting daily attacks against Lebanon since October 7 after starting to wage a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah has been responding with strikes aimed both at retaliating against the regime and supporting the war-hit Gazans.

At least 50 Israeli forces and illegal settlers have died as a result of the retaliation so far.

SD/