West Asia crisis exposed how limited US influence is

Although every US administration has to react to certain events worldwide by adjusting its policies, the current conflict in West Asia "has been particularly disruptive" to foreign policy efforts by Joe Biden’s administration, Politico wrote.

The newspaper’s sources said the White House "had to make hard calls" against the backdrop of tensions in West Asia, which have "complicated US efforts to build relationships in some other parts of the world."

"More than any other crisis, it exposed the limits of US power," Comfort Ero, the president and CEO of the International Crisis Group think tank, was quoted as saying.

Biden, after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, was supposed to be the first president "to finally close the chapter on the costly war on terror era," the newspaper wrote.

But the US is once again bogged down in West Asia, unable to contain Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offensives in Gaza and Lebanon and struggling to head off a full-scale regional war, Politico said.

On September 23, Israel conducted attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. In a strike on September 27, Israel assassinated Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

