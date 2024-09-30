Involving Iran in major war can have global consequences

Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, after the Israeli regime's airstrikes on the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Friday. The assassination marks a major escalation in the long-running conflict and deepens fears of a wider regional war.

US officials see the possibility of a limited Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon.

The strike that killed Nasrallah targeted a densely populated area and destroyed residential buildings. Israel has carried out more strikes Saturday on what it says are Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, killing at least 33 people and wounding 195 including women and children.

The issue and the consequences of the assassination for the region were discussed with Ivan Zakharov, Cheif of the West Asia (Middle East) section of Spunik.

Referring to the future of the developments in the region after the assassination of the Hezbollah leader, Zakharov said, "The development of the conflict in the Middle East reflects the issue of international security—it can either be equal and indivisible for everyone or it will not exist for anyone. We need to consider that Israel wants to draw the United States into a war in the Middle East, while the Iranian leaders are behaving with utmost responsibility, and this needs to be properly assessed."

He also referred to the consequences of the act on the Israeli regime's security and said, "Time will tell. Following the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the situation in Lebanon could evolve in various ways. The most frequently discussed scenario is a limited ground operation by the IDF aimed at crushing Hezbollah. It's evident that Israel is preparing for potential ground operations in Lebanon, but will they go through with it? Do they have enough capability and American support for this? How will Lebanon's allies respond? For now, there are more questions than answers. Another possible scenario is the beginning of new peace negotiations considering the realities that have emerged after Hassan Nasrallah's death. According to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, talks may revolve around a 21-day temporary truce to allow Lebanon and Israel to negotiate the resolution of border issues."

Commenting on the consequences of Israel's dangerous act on the region, Zakharove noted, "There are two key points to consider regarding the potential consequences of Israel's actions for the region. Firstly, the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is of a political nature, as stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Political assassinations involve the targeted killing of political figures to achieve strategic goals, often leading to increased instability, power vacuums, and potential escalation of conflicts. This form of violence is dangerous as it can undermine regional security and provoke widespread chaos. In essence, it is a kind of provocation and a very bloody one. The extent to which it succeeds will, without exaggeration, determine the fate of the Middle Eastern region.

Secondly, there are efforts to draw Iran into the unfolding crisis in the region to spark an even larger war in the Middle East. Involving Iran in a major war in the Middle East could have serious global consequences. Iran possesses significant military capabilities and strategic allies in the region, which could lead to a large-scale escalation of the conflict, affecting neighboring countries and even global powers. Moreover, such a conflict could disrupt global oil supplies, given the critical role of the Middle East in the global energy market, thus leading to economic turmoil. There is also a high likelihood of a humanitarian crisis, which would increase migratory flows and place additional strain on international organizations."

He also added that the Israeli regime even ignores its close ally, the US, stances and advice because the regime officials believe it is right time to act decisively.