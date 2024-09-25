Iraq, Egypt, Jordan condemn Israel attacks on Gaza, Lebanon

According to the statement released by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the top diplomats of the three countries discussed the tripartite cooperation and preparations for the upcoming meeting in Cairo.

Fuad Hossein, Ayman Safadi, and Abdul Ati Badr condemned the attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza and Lebanon and emphasized that the Zionist regime is leading the region to an all-out war.

They asked the international community and the UN Security Council to act to stop the tension.

According to the statement of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, they also emphasized that the cessation of this tension begins with the cessation of the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza.

The foreign ministers of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan pointed out that the full responsibility for this deterioration of the situation, which will have dangerous consequences for the entire region, rests with the Zionist regime.

MNA/fa.alalam.ir/6973853