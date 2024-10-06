Iran’s trade with EAEU member states rises by 250%: TPOI

Speaking among producers and traders at the venue of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi stated that Iran clinches Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with EAEU member states four years ago, in which, the tariffs reduced on the commodities.

Turning to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) inked between Iran and member states of the union, the deputy minster of economy noted that provisions of the agreement are mulling over at the Iranian parliament since the FTA should first be approved by the parliaments of the two sides.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the TPOI chief pointed to the key role of the private sector which can help the organization spur trade with the member states of the union.

The competitive production should be concentrated for increasing the non-oil exports, he added.

MA/IRN85618819