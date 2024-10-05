Iran’s Mazandaran exports over 800,000 tons of goods to EAEU

Amir Jamshidi went on to say that 814,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at over $260 million, were exported from this northern province to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) from March 21 to September 21, 2024, showing a six percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The value of foreign trade in customs offices of Mazandaran province to the EAEU member states at over $260.93 million, he added.

Export of non-oil goods from this northern province to the EAEU member states between March 21 to September 21, 2024 showed a 30 and 61 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The director general of Noshahr Customs Office pointed out that more than $46 million, over $8 million, more than $1 million, $423,000 and $26,000 worth of non-oil products were exported from Mazandaran province to Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, respectively.

In this period, more than $202 million worth of non-oil goods were imported into the customs offices of Mazandaran province between March 21 to September 21, 2024, showing a six percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he added.

MA/6247164