Oct 5, 2024, 4:08 PM

Iran’s Mazandaran exports over 800,000 tons of goods to EAEU

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – The observer of the customs offices of Mazandaran province said that 814,000 tons of non-oil goods were exported from Mazandaran province in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

Amir Jamshidi went on to say that 814,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at over $260 million, were exported from this northern province to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) from March 21 to September 21, 2024, showing a six percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The value of foreign trade in customs offices of Mazandaran province to the EAEU member states at over $260.93 million, he added.

Export of non-oil goods from this northern province to the EAEU member states between March 21 to September 21, 2024 showed a 30 and 61 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The director general of Noshahr Customs Office pointed out that more than $46 million, over $8 million, more than $1 million, $423,000 and $26,000 worth of non-oil products were exported from Mazandaran province to Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, respectively.

In this period, more than $202 million worth of non-oil goods were imported into the customs offices of Mazandaran province between March 21 to September 21, 2024, showing a six percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he added. 

