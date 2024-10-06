  1. Politics
Deterrence comes from power, not smile

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, says that deterrence would be obtained by power not smile.

Referring to recent tensions in the West Asia region and the rhetorics of the Israeli regime, he said, "War is a very bad thing, it should be avoided under all circumstances, but the fear of war is even worse." 

He pointed to the brutality and criminal essence of the Israeli regime in a televised interview on Saturday night. He said, "Those who seek to make peace with Israel will achieve nothing."

Power generates deterrence, not smile, he added.

Referring to the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by the Israeli regime, Khomeini said that martyr Nasrallah deserved to be granted martyrdom after his great efforts in combating the criminal Zionists.

