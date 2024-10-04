"The Israelis have not concluded what they are going to do in terms of a strike. That's under discussion," Biden said in remarks to reporters at a White House press briefing, according to Reuters.

"If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oilfields," the president added.

Biden was also asked if he thought that by not engaging in diplomacy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to influence the Nov. 5 U.S. election in which Republican former President Donald Trump faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Whether he is trying to influence the election, I don't know but I am not counting on that," Biden said in response. "No administration has done more to help Israel than I have."

Israel's recent military action in Lebanon has killed hundreds, wounded thousands and displaced over a million. The regime has also killed nearly 42,000 people in Gaza Strip in its campaign against Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance groups since October 7, 2023.

MNA