  1. Politics
Oct 3, 2024, 9:53 AM

Yahya Sarea:

Yemeni drone hits vital target in Tel Aviv (+ VIDEO)

Yemeni drone hits vital target in Tel Aviv (+ VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – General Yahya Sarea, the military spokesman for Yemen's armed forces stated that Yemen's army attacked a vital target in Tel Aviv with several drones and the drone hit is target successfully.

General Yahya Sarea announced that the Yemen army's drone force attacked a vital target in Jaffa (Tel Aviv).

He added that the Jaffa operation successfully achieved its goals without being observed or shot down by the enemy.

"While we are only a few days away from the anniversary of the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, we once again call on the Islamic nations to show their supportive positions towards Palestine and Lebanon," the Yemeni spokesman noted.

The following video allegedly footage shows the moment when the Yemeni drone hits Tel Aviv: 

SD/6245345

News ID 222359

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News