Yemeni drone hits vital target in Tel Aviv (+ VIDEO)

General Yahya Sarea announced that the Yemen army's drone force attacked a vital target in Jaffa (Tel Aviv).

He added that the Jaffa operation successfully achieved its goals without being observed or shot down by the enemy.

"While we are only a few days away from the anniversary of the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, we once again call on the Islamic nations to show their supportive positions towards Palestine and Lebanon," the Yemeni spokesman noted.

The following video allegedly footage shows the moment when the Yemeni drone hits Tel Aviv:

