Oct 11, 2024, 9:24 AM

Yemeni army targets US ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces said that the Yemeni forces targeted two ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean with missiles and drones.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced  that the Yemeni armed forces targeted the American oil tanker OLYMPIC SPIRIT with 11 ballistic missiles and two drones in the Red Sea.

"This operation was carried out in cooperation with the missile and drone unit of the Yemeni army," he added.

General Saree said that the armed forces of Yemen also directly targeted another ship named ST. JOHN in the Indian Ocean with a cruise missile.

The Yemeni army conducts strikes on ship relevant to Israeli regime amid the regime's genocidal war on Gaza and Lebanon. 

MNA

News ID 222737

