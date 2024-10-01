  1. World
Yemeni army says hit British oil tanker in Red Sea

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – The Yemeni army said Tuesday that its forces hit British oil tanker Cordelia Moon in Red Sea.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement on Tuesday that the Yemeni military targeted and hit the British oil tanker Cordelia Moon in Red Sea.

This item is being updated...

