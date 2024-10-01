Yemeni army says hit British oil tanker in Red Sea

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement on Tuesday that the Yemeni military targeted and hit the British oil tanker Cordelia Moon in Red Sea.
Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement on Tuesday that the Yemeni military targeted and hit the British oil tanker Cordelia Moon in Red Sea.
