Iran to launch at least 5 satellites into space by yearend

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Salarieh said that 5-7 satellites would be launched into space by the yearend.

He added that the Iranian Space Agency is planning sub-orbital launches in 1403 with the cooperation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

"This year we would have 2 foreign launches," he said, adding that the Tolo-3 and Zafar-2 satellites will be launched with foreign launchers in upcoming months.

The homegrown Kosar satellite would also be launched this year, Salarieh added, underlining that this satellite was built by the private sector.

