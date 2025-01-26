Tehran, Riyadh stress broadening bilateral ties in all fields

Speaking in his meeting with Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Tehran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi, Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Sattar Hashemi expounded on cooperation of the two countries especially in the field of communications and information technology (ICT).

Cooperating in the field of data transit from Iran to Saudi Arabia and from Saudi Arabia to the Mediterranean Sea and Africa, as well as data transit from Saudi Arabia to Iran and then to Afghanistan and Central Asia, China and the Caucasus region is the most important issue that can be put on the agenda between the two sides.

Developing communication infrastructures, cybersecurity and platform security, and e-government are of the other issues that the two countries can cooperate with each other, Hashemi underlined.

He went on to say that Iran is ready to share technical and scientific experiences and know-how with Saudi Arabia in the field of communications and information technology.

Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Iran, for his part, emphasized the importance of the development of relations between the two countries, adding that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields.

