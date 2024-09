The report added that 4.5 million tons of goods were transited from the country in the first five months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to August 22, 2023).

The maximum volume of the transit of goods has been reported from Parvizkhan Border Terminal and Shahid Rajaee Port, the report said, adding that 2.2 million tons of goods were transited from Parvizkhan Border Terminal between March 21 to August 22, 2024.

MA/6227936