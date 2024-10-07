Iran resumes flights after short pause

Jafar Yazarlou announced late on Sunday that the previously imposed flight restrictions have been lifted due to the removal of operational obstacles, adding that flights have been operating normally since 11:00 p.m. local time.

He advised passengers to check their flight schedules with their respective airlines and to confirm their travel plans before heading to the airport.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization had announced the cancellation of all flights at the country's airports from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. due to operational restrictions.

