Iran cancels all flights from 9:00 pm to 6 am tonight: CAO

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Jafar Yazarlou stated that all flights of the country's airports will be canceled from 21:00 tonight until 6:00 am tomorrow due to the operational restrictions.

All passengers are asked to get in touch with the flight information of airports and airlines in order to reschedule their flights, he added.

Yazarlou ensured air passengers not to worry about the cost of flight tickets and the airlines will act according to the instructions of the Civil Aviation Organization.

Flight changes and the way of refunding the air tickets will be announced subsequently, the spokesman added.

