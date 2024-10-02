Iran used only part of its missile capability against Israel

Iran’s defense minister has vowed that the country would serve the Israeli regime with a “far more severe” reprisal if the regime chose to respond to the Islamic Republic’s recent retaliation against Tel Aviv’s acts of aggression.

“If the Zionist regime dared to respond, our [subsequent] actions would be far more severe, and we would deploy a more advanced array of the missiles that we have at our disposal,” Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Tuesday.

“Tonight’s operation represented only a part of the Islamic Republic’s missile capability,” he said, adding, “A large part of this capability has not been deployed yet given its very advanced technology and much stronger destructive power.”

Nasirzadeh, meanwhile, hailed True Promise II for its “complete success” and “prudent and smart” nature, while praising the “complicated planning” that preceded it, PressTV reported.

The operation was devised “in proportion to the Zionist regime’s defense systems,” and was especially aimed at striking the “intelligence targets” that were used by the regime to carry out Haniyeh’s assassination.

The minister characterized the retaliation as “completely legitimate” and in line with the international laws, noting that all the locations struck during the operation were of a “complete military and operational” nature.

