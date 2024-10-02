I felt Nasrallah's spirit happy with Iran's attack on Israel

In a note for Mehr News Agency, Egyptian journalist Om Ibrahim shared her thoughts and happiness over Iran's Tuesday night missile attack on occupied Palestine.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Yesterday, when the Iranian bombing of the Zionist occupation began, I felt proud and relieved after this year full of sorrows for the Palestinian and Lebanese martyrs.

And when I saw the sky illuminated by Iranian missiles, I truly felt as if the spirit of Sayyed Nasrallah was fluttering happy with what Iran is doing.

Iran is enough that it is the only one that was able to strike deep inside the Zionist entity.

Iran is the only one that made all the Israelis descend to underground shelters out of fear.

No other country has even come close to this honorable act, although Israel does not fight alone.

If Israel had fought alone without the alliance of all the countries of the Western world, Iran would have wiped it off the face of the earth.

