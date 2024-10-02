Iran sent warning message to United States

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday morning that last night a warning message was sent to the US through the Swiss embassy in Tehran.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Any new action by the Zionist regime or its supporters will be met with a tougher response from the Islamic Republic of Iran, the top Iranian diplomat said.

Answering a question on whether Iran informed the US before launching the attack, he said, "No, I do not confirm."

"First, exchanging messages does not mean coordination. No messages were exchanged, but logically, after the attack, it is necessary to give our warnings to all parties, including the Americans, and this has been done."

"The warning that I mentioned last night was correctly and precisely given to the Swiss embassy to convey to the Americans, and the main point of it was that this was our defense action, which was carried out according to Article 51 of the Charter, and it was our right to defend ourselves, and our operation was carried out. And we do not intend to continue unless the other parties respond."

Araghchi added that in the message, Iran also warned the US to not interfere, otherwise, they would face a tough response from Iran.

