Russia reacts to Iran's missile attack on Israel

US President Joe Biden's policy in the West Asia region has proved to be a failure as tensions in the region are escalating, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"A complete failure of the Biden administration in the Middle East. A bloody drama that is only gaining momentum. The White House's inarticulate statements demonstrate complete helplessness in resolving crises. The efforts of [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken have led to tens of thousands of victims and a stalemate," she wrote on Telegram, TASS reported.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes on the Arab country. In a strike on September 27, Israel assassinated Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed his martyrdom and vowed to continue standing up to Israel.

On October 1, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out a massive attack on Israel with ballistic and hypersonic missiles. An air raid alert was issued throughout the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, and people were ordered to take shelter. The IRGC said 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

MP/