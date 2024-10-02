Iran to respond more severely if Israel retaliates

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in phone conversations with his counterparts from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Referring to Iran's restraint for more than two months following the terrorist attack of the Zionist regime and the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and the continuation of the Israeli regime's war-mongering in the region, the top Iranian diplomat stressed, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has only used its right to legitimate defense based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and has only targeted the military and security bases of the Zionist regime."

He further emphasized that the operation has ended, but if the Zionist regime tries to retaliate, Iran's response will be more severe.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek to escalate tension and war, although it is not afraid of war. We warn any third party not to interfere in this conflict."

Araghchi also reiterated his call for preventing the attacks of the Zionist regime and the further escalation of tensions in the region, especially in Lebanon and Gaza.

Iran hit occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

