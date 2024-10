80% of Iran's missiles hit Israeli targets

Much-anticipated Iranian retaliation against Israel has begun as ballistic missiles were fired at the occupied Palestinian lands (Israeli regime) on Tuesday evening.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Tuesday evening that it had started hitting important military targets with dozens of missiles.

Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, Shiraz, Khorramabad, Arak, etc. across Iran have witnessed missiles launched into the sky.

PressTV reported that 80% of missiles fired at occupied territories hit targets.

MNA/