Oct 1, 2024, 10:17 PM

Iran Fattah-2 hypersonic missile destroyed Arrow batteries

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – The IRGC destroyed the Israel Arrow defense shield system with Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles.

For the first time, the IRGC destroyed the radar missile defense َArrow 2 and 3 with Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles.

Zionist regime's local media said that Iran attacked the occupied lands with 180 ballistic missiles. 

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Tuesday evening that it had started hitting important military targets with dozens of missiles.

Previously, the Israeli army claimed that Iran had begun launching missiles at occupied Palestine.

Video footages from different cities across Iran like the capital Tehran show that barrage of missiles were fired at against Zionist entity.

Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, Shiraz, Khorramabad, Arak etc. across Iran have witnessed missiles launched in the sky.

Video footage from occupied lands show that Iranian missiles raid down on Israeli targets one after another.

MNA

