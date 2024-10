Iran launched hundreds of missiles on occupied Palestine on Tuesday night in response to the Israeli regime's crimes in the region and the assassination of the late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

Footage published on social media shows that the Iranian missiles successfully hit the Israeli regime's Tel Nof Airbase near Tel Aviv.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says that 90% of its missiles successfully hit Israeli targets inside occupied Palestine.

MP/