3 Pakistani army forces killed in clashes with terrorists

As many as nineteen "terrorists" were killed in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Pakistani military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

Local Pakistani media cited the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying in a statement on Tuesday that “On 6-7 January 2025, nineteen Khwarij [terrorists] were sent to hell in three separate engagements in KP.”

It said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Matani of Peshawar district on the reported presence of militants, the GEO NEWS reported.

During the conduct of operation, the army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, eight militants were shot dead.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan’s civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to “CRSS Annual Security Report 2024” issued by the Centre for Security and Strategic Studies, the local Pakistani media said.

MP/