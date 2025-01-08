  1. World
Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – The death toll from the earthquake in Tibet increased to 126 people, with 188 others injured, Local media reported.

China Central Television earlier said at least 95 people were killed and 130 injured.

The earthquake ruined many residential buildings and much infrastructure. More than 400 troops are engaged in a search and rescue effort. Some people were evacuated from the disaster area. Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered every possible effort to be made to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.

Earlier, the US Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 7.1 earthquake had struck the Tibet Autonomous Region on the border with Nepal. Its epicenter was 10 kilometers deep and 163 kilometers southwest of the city of Shigatse, with a population of around 80,000.

