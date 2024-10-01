Iran missile attack was act of self-defense: FM

The attack was an inherent right of self-defense stipulated in Article 51 of the United Nations (UN) Charter, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"Based on legitimate rights and with the aim of peace and security for Iran and the region, a decisive response was given to the aggression of the Zionist regime. This action was in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran. Let Netanyahu know that Iran is not a belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat. This is only a fraction of our power. Do not enter into a conflict with Iran," the Iranian foreign ministry said.

It also said that Iran resorted to the act of self-defense after showing restraint for so long as the Israeli crimes in Lebanon and Syria continued.

Iran also called on the UN Security Council to live up to its responsibility which is ensuring peace and security in the world to stop the Zionist Israeli regime no to endanger regional and international security anymore.

"If necessary, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to take more defensive measures in order to protect its legitimate interests and defend Iran's territorial and sovereign existence against any military aggression and illegal use of force, and there will be no hesitation in this regard," concluded the Iranian foreign ministry's statement.

MNA