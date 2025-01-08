Iraqi Army strikes ISIL positions

In line with confronting the elements of the ISIL terrorist group, the Iraqi army targeted the positions of these terrorists, Al Mayadeen reported.

An Iraqi source revealed that PMU forces destroyed terrorist positions including 11 ISIL tunnels during an operation in Anbar province.

Operations were also held in other provinces against the terrorists as well, according to the Iraqi source.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.

MP/