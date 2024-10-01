Iran urges intl. community to react to Zionist regime crimes

Speaking in the 3rd Forum of Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union in Yerevan on Tuesday, he pointed out that continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes against Lebanon and Gaza is unacceptable, and the international community must react to it as soon as possible.

The continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes against innocent and defenseless people and the brutal massacre of women and children in Lebanon and Gaza is strongly condemned by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and it is necessary for the international community to react to it as soon as possible, he continued.

Aref emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to play a more active role in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) given its internal capacities.

With the finalization of Iran's observer membership request in the current meeting, the political and economic ties between Iran and member states of the Union will be further strengthened, Iran’s first vice president highlighted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always shown that, as a reliable partner in the region, it seeks to strengthen and expand political and especially economic relations at bilateral and multilateral levels, he noted.

The business dialogue event between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union in Yerevan included round tables with topics such as the development of commercial, economic and industrial cooperation.

Iran and EAEU reached a preferential trade agreement in 2018, based on which about 862 commodity items are currently subject to preferential tariffs. The agreement came into effect on October 27, 2019.

In December last year, the two sides also signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during the EAEU Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.

MA/6243349