Iranian animation to go on screen in Turkey

45 Turkish cities including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Bursa with 173 cinemas host this animation. This animation was already screened in the cinemas of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

A production of 2023, “Romashka, the Pilot” is an 80-minute adventure comedy animation for kids. Also known as “Woolina and the No Birds,” it premiered in Iran at the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival in February.

Its story revolves around the main character's dream of flying and the collective efforts of friends to achieve it. A young sheep dreams of flying, but she lives in a world where only birds are allowed to fly airplanes and soar the skies. With the world and her father against her, she and her friends follow in the footsteps of her favorite heroic character, Super Owl, fighting against all odds to join a flight school and enter the race that will change their lives forever.

