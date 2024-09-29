Israel not achieved its goals in battlefield: Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday morning stated that the Zionist regime has not achieved its goals in the field and has entered into a hybrid war, seeking to eliminate the Resistance commanders through terror operations and psychological war.

He noted that the existence of this regime had been jeopardized due to the great failures, adding that it has adopted the tactical methods of terror and psychological operations out of desperation and to compensate for its strategic failures.

Regarding Iran's position against the crimes of the Zionist regime, Ghalibaf noted that Tehran considers supporting the Resistance as an action based on deep human and Islamic beliefs, adding that maintaining and strengthening the Resistance is part of the strategic pillars of ensuring national security and the security of the region against the Zionist aggressors.

He noted that the Zionist regime designs and implements its criminal actions with the military, security, financial, media, and international intelligence support of the United States, stressing that as long as the US has not forced the Zionist regime to comply with humanitarian and international frameworks, it must accept its consequences.

